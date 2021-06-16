Advertisement

Suspect in child killing grabs officer’s gun

By KSNV staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Police in Nevada were interrogating an accused child killer when the situation took a dangerous turn.

The suspect grabbed one of the officer’s guns.

Newly released video shows 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes in an interrogation room May 11, moments after he admitted to killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, police said.

According to police, Rhodes told them he punched the toddler several times until he stopped breathing.

Police also said he drew them a map showing where he hid Amari’s body.

As Rhodes struggles with his handcuffs, detectives rush in and attempt to calm him down.

He grabbed a gun from the officer’s holster, and a frightening struggle happens as detectives fought to make sure Rhodes could not get a good grip on the gun.

Thankfully, they were able to get it out of his hands without anyone being injured.

Rhodes is expected in court later this month. Prosecutors are considering the death penalty in this case.

