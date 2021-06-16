Advertisement

Thomas Health to offer 3-D mammography

Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thomas Health will begin offering 3-D mammography for their patients.

It will be offered at the Diagnostic Center in Spring Hill and on Court Street.

3-D mammography is similar to a traditional mammogram. During the exam, multiple low-dose images are taken at different angles. These images are then combined to create a 3-D reconstruction.

“Early detection is key when dealing with breast cancer,” says Dr. Matthew Upton, Chief Medical Officer for Thomas Health. “Studies indicate when 3-D Mammography is combined with a conventional 2-D mammography, cancer detection rates are higher than with traditional methods alone. Additionally, recall rates are reduced, which means fewer patients are called back unnecessarily.”

“We are grateful for the support of the Foundation and its donors throughout this project, without whom, this upgrade would not have been possible,” says Brian L. Ulery, Chief Operating Officer for Thomas Health. “We are looking forward to the completion of other projects the Foundation has sponsored. "

If you’d like to schedule an appointment, you can call 304-766-3726.

