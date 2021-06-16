Tree down causes road closure, power outages

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Coal River Road at Browns Creek Road in Tornado is blocked due to a downed tree, according to Metro 911.

There is no word yet on what caused the tree to fall.

Metro says the tree is near the New Hope Baptist Church.

Neighbors in the area are without power at this time.

According to the AEP Outage Map, approximately 256 customers are without power Wednesday evening.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

