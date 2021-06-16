Advertisement

Tree down causes road closure, power outages

Metro says the tree is near the New Hope Baptist Church.
Opening of Castor schools delayed due to power outages
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Coal River Road at Browns Creek Road in Tornado is blocked due to a downed tree, according to Metro 911.

There is no word yet on what caused the tree to fall.

Metro says the tree is near the New Hope Baptist Church.

Neighbors in the area are without power at this time.

According to the AEP Outage Map, approximately 256 customers are without power Wednesday evening.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

