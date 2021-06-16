Troopers: Woman missing since June 1

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police need your help finding a woman they say has been missing since June 1.

Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg.

Troopers say Gonzalez was wearing a one-piece pink romper outfit at the time. Investigators say she does not have any personal belongings or her cell phone with her.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the KSP Pikeville post or your local 911 agency.

