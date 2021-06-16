Advertisement

Troopers: Woman missing since June 1

Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.(Kentucky State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police need your help finding a woman they say has been missing since June 1.

Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg.

Troopers say Gonzalez was wearing a one-piece pink romper outfit at the time. Investigators say she does not have any personal belongings or her cell phone with her.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the KSP Pikeville post or your local 911 agency.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Holsinger, 17, was severely beaten early Sunday morning in downtown Huntington.
Teen badly injured in assault; officers requesting information
Family reflects on injured teen.
Family of beaten teen left with unanswered questions
City firefighters say the incident was reported just before 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of...
Trailer full of goats claimed by owner
A woman is being taken to the hospital after her car went off a road and landed upside down in...
Woman taken to hospital after car lands upside down in creek
A major mall owner has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Major mall owner files for bankruptcy protection

Latest News

Charleston to dedicate dog park named after fallen officer's dog
Charleston to dedicate dog park named after fallen officer's dog
Local youth swing for the fences
Local youth swing for the fences
Nora Ankrom, Mike Murdock and Richard Perloff share the details of the festival and all the fun...
4th Annual West Virginia Shakespeare Festival
Township meal handout
Township meal handout today
"Walk-in Wednesdays" for childhood immunizations
"Walk-in Wednesdays" for childhood immunizations