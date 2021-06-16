Advertisement

UK starting trial for COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12

By John Lowe
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The University of Kentucky announced Wednesday that researchers there will start a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12.

UK is partnering with national researchers KidCOVE and Moderna to determine the age-appropriate dosage for children as well as the effectiveness and safety of the shot.

“This specific study is very important as we try to learn about how to address this public pandemic problem and how we can protect our children in Kentucky in the best possible way,” said trial investigator and UK professor of pediatrics Dr. John Bauer. “This is the fastest way we can bring vaccine opportunities to children that live in the state of Kentucky and that’s why this matters.”

The trial will last 14 months after the first shot and will include phone calls, telehealth appointments and a few in-person visits in Lexington.

Families will be compensated for the study.

If you’re interested in participating click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Family of woman missing since June 1 desperate for answers
The northern copperhead is one of two venomous snakes found in West Virginia.
Several copperhead sightings reported at regional lake
Family reflects on injured teen.
Family of beaten teen left with unanswered questions
Mary Elizabeth Page
UPDATE | Missing woman found
GF Default - Big Foot believers tie knot
West Virginia Bigfoot Museum to celebrate grand opening

Latest News

FEMA assistance going door-to-door
FEMA assistance going door-to-door
Watch party for local on History Channel show
Watch party for local on History Channel show
Ohio Senate passes sports gambling bill
Ohio Senate passes sports gambling bill
Ohio House votes to expel former Speaker Larry Householder
Ohio House votes to expel former Speaker Larry Householder
Sen. Manchin open to voting bill changes
Sen. Manchin open to voting bill changes