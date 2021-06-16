Advertisement

UPDATE | Missing woman found

Mary Elizabeth Page
Mary Elizabeth Page(WSAZ, Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman missing out of Kanawha County has been located.

According to Sargent Pile, the woman was hospitalized on Tuesday and unable to identify herself.

Police are thanking everyone for spreading the word on her disappearance.

UPDATE 6/16/2021 @ 10 A.M.

Deputies are asking for information regarding a missing woman.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Mary Elizabeth Page, 50, was reported missing on Tuesday.

Officials say she was last known to be in contact with family at 9 Tuesday morning. She does not have her phone or vehicle with her.

Page is 5′9″ and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call the KCSO at 304-357-0169, email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, send a message through Facebook messenger, or anonymously through their website found here.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Family of woman missing since June 1 desperate for answers
The northern copperhead is one of two venomous snakes found in West Virginia.
Several copperhead sightings reported at regional lake
Family reflects on injured teen.
Family of beaten teen left with unanswered questions
GF Default - Big Foot believers tie knot
West Virginia Bigfoot Museum to celebrate grand opening

Latest News

FEMA assistance going door-to-door
FEMA assistance going door-to-door
Watch party for local on History Channel show
Watch party for local on History Channel show
Ohio Senate passes sports gambling bill
Ohio Senate passes sports gambling bill
Ohio House votes to expel former Speaker Larry Householder
Ohio House votes to expel former Speaker Larry Householder
Sen. Manchin open to voting bill changes
Sen. Manchin open to voting bill changes