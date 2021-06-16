UPDATE | Missing woman found

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman missing out of Kanawha County has been located.

According to Sargent Pile, the woman was hospitalized on Tuesday and unable to identify herself.

Police are thanking everyone for spreading the word on her disappearance.

UPDATE 6/16/2021 @ 10 A.M.

Deputies are asking for information regarding a missing woman.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Mary Elizabeth Page, 50, was reported missing on Tuesday.

Officials say she was last known to be in contact with family at 9 Tuesday morning. She does not have her phone or vehicle with her.

Page is 5′9″ and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call the KCSO at 304-357-0169, email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, send a message through Facebook messenger, or anonymously through their website found here.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

