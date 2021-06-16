Advertisement

West Virginia Donor Day coming up

By Josie Fletcher
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here to register for organ donation with our WSAZ Saves Lives campaign.

Click here to learn more about West Virginia Donor Day.

The Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) is one of 57 federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organizations (OPOs) in the United States, serving more than five million people in western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Chemung County, NY.

CORE coordinates the recovery and matching of organs, tissues and corneas for transplant within their service region and works tirelessly to create a culture of donation within the hospitals and communities they serve.

CORE’s mission is to save and heal lives through donation, ultimately ending the deaths of those on the transplant waiting list, while maintaining integrity for the donation process, dignity for the donors, and compassion for their families.

Register to be an organ donor at core.org/register.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Family of woman missing since June 1 desperate for answers
The northern copperhead is one of two venomous snakes found in West Virginia.
Several copperhead sightings reported at regional lake
Family reflects on injured teen.
Family of beaten teen left with unanswered questions
Mary Elizabeth Page
UPDATE | Missing woman found
GF Default - Big Foot believers tie knot
West Virginia Bigfoot Museum to celebrate grand opening

Latest News

FEMA assistance going door-to-door
FEMA assistance going door-to-door
Watch party for local on History Channel show
Watch party for local on History Channel show
Ohio Senate passes sports gambling bill
Ohio Senate passes sports gambling bill
Ohio House votes to expel former Speaker Larry Householder
Ohio House votes to expel former Speaker Larry Householder
Sen. Manchin open to voting bill changes
Sen. Manchin open to voting bill changes