Al Roker on Studio 3 to talk Rokerthon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Al Roker and his beloved Rokerthon is back for its 5th anniversary as it attempts the Guinness World Record title for most people in an online weather reporting relay.

Over 50 NBC stations, including WSAZ, from across the nation will join Al from beaches, rooftops, stadiums, and speedways to show off how their neck of the woods is back and better than ever.

The fun kicks off live on the TODAY show Monday, June 21 and streams on TODAY.com and WSAZ.com.

