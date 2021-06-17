Advertisement

City of Jackson approves road paving project

By John Lowe
Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Neighbors in Jackson say that it’s one of the Jeep capitals of the nation, and those that drive them say some of the city’s roads can sometimes feel like off-roading.

“The Jeep is not the smoothest ride you can have, and it can wear on you after a while,” said Brad Munn.

Munn works along Huron Avenue in Jackson, which is a major artery in town.

Now, Huron is among a handful of city streets finally set to get a facelift.

Jackson City Council approved a $600,000 appropriation to start paving city streets for the first time in years.

The roads that will be improved are Huron, Vine Street, Harding Avenue, Burlington Road, Orange Street, Ohio Avenue, David Avenue, Veterans Drive, and Evans Place.

Mayor Randy Evans says it’s the first project of its kind since the municipal income tax was passed last fall.

“Without the income tax, this would not be happening,” Evans said. “We’re going to be having a summer paving project like this every year. This is the first year of five, and we hope to continue it after that too.”

Local insurance agent Jason Gillum, who also works on Huron, says this even helps his customers who have had to make claims because of the roads.

“I get a few claims a year from people hitting potholes, busting rims, that type of situation,” Gillum said. “This is good for everybody.”

Evans says the new income tax will also fund projects to update the water and sewer systems in the city.

