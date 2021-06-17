Crews fight house fire; home considered ‘total loss’

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Mason County responded to a house fire late Thursday afternoon.

The call came in from Horton Street around 4:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, but crews say the home is considered a total loss.

There’s no word about what started the blaze.

Mason, New Haven and Pomeroy Fire Departments responded to the scene.

