Advertisement

Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) - Cincinnati Animal CARE pulled out all the stops for Sammy’s 19th birthday.

The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and Sammy could not go with them.

When the staff at Kitty City learned it was Sammy’s birthday, they threw him a birthday celebration -- complete with party hats and bright decorations.

While it’s not confirmed, one could assume he wished for a new furever home when he blew out the candle on his cake.

And lucky for Sammy, his wish came true. The sweet, carefree guy will live out his golden years with a new, loving family.

Coincidentally, Sammy was not the only senior feline in the facility. There are several other older cats who are also looking for a caring family to spend the rest of their years with.

Anyone who is thinking about adopting a pet should be prepared to provide a safe, loving home with no major life changes in the foreseeable future that could jeopardize that.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Police said one person was injured while fishing Thursday morning during a hit-and-run at...
Police investigating intentional hit-and-run
Jaquan Hall
Man indicted in connection with Easter murder
Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Family of woman missing since June 1 desperate for answers
Juneteenth officially becomes a state holiday in W.Va.
Barboursville Police released surveillance photos of this man wanted for taking nearly $4,000...
Man wanted for taking nearly $4,000 worth of golf equipment

Latest News

Power name change
Potential name change for West Virginia Power, team surveys fans
Ohio Senate passes bill to legalize sports betting
Ohio Senate passes bill to legalize sports betting
Fire displaces families from apartment complex
Fire displaces families from apartment complex
Frank Bonner, who played a brash salesman with a love of flashy plaid suits on the TV comedy...
Frank Bonner, Herb on ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 79
The Charleston Select Committee on Cable Franchise is currently reviewing the city’s cable...
City forum draws public feedback whether to renew Suddenlink services