First Warning Forecast | Heat, humidity surge back for upcoming weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It may only be Thursday, but it is never too early to start talking about the weekend, especially with a long list of events in store, not to mention Father’s Day on Sunday. While copying the fall-like weather from the past couple of days and pasting it to the weekend would be nice, a switch back to a summery pattern is expected, which is fitting, as the summer solstice occurs late Sunday. This means a return of heat and humidity, in addition to thunderstorm chances. By the middle of next week, another refreshing dose of weather looks to provide a brief reprieve from the summery feel over the weekend.

Thursday evening stays comfortable as temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight under a mostly clear sky.

Overnight, expect a continued mainly clear sky as temperatures level out refreshingly in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday sees a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures soar back to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity starts to creep back up as well, although it will not be too oppressive. A breeze may offset the heat somewhat, but it will still feel plenty like summer.

Friday night into Saturday morning may turn more active as a complex of thunderstorms eyes the region from the northwest. There is still some uncertainty on how far south this complex makes it, but showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain are possible, especially north of I-64.

A chance for thunderstorms lingers throughout the day on Saturday but in a “scattered” nature, so plenty of dry hours are anticipated. Afternoon highs reach the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Another complex of storms is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Then, much of Sunday (Father’s Day) afternoon looks to stay dry outside of a stray shower or two. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s with high humidity.

Monday sees high temperatures rise to around the 90 degree mark. Expect a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a shower as the day goes on.

A strong cold front passes on Tuesday, bringing the opportunity for widespread showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Temperatures stay in the 70s for the afternoon.

Behind the front, dry and refreshing air settles in for Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine will be seen with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

After starting in the 50s, Thursday afternoon returns to near 80 degrees under a continued mostly sunny sky. It is almost a carbon copy of what we just saw this week!

