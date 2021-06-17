Governor holds first “Team Kentucky” update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday afternoon.

He says this will be a regular standing press conference to give information about what’s going on in the state as they emerge from the pandemic.

Governor Beshear discussed several issues, including the Cleaner Water Program.

The Cleaner Water Program is aimed at transforming Kentucky’s infrastructure because clean drinking water is a basic human right, the governor stated.

There is $250 million for water projects across the state. This will allow Kentuckians to have access to better water and sewer service and cleaner drinking water. On June 1, he announced a call for projects and invited public utilities to work with their ad districts. Since then, the state has received 134 project requests from 44 counties that total more than $336 million.

The Kentucky Infrastructure Authority is administering the Clean Water Program. Interested agencies can still submit their applications. Projects are expected to be announced this summer and they will continue on a rolling bases until December 31, 2024 or until all funds are allocated.

This is a developing story.

