Herd back to 100% capacity this fall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What a difference a year makes especially when you are talking about COVID-19. 12 months ago, all sports were in jeopardy of not happening and today Marshall University announced that all athletic events will be allowed to operate at full capacity starting this fall. It has happened in accordance with updated public health guidelines and those sports include football, men’s and women’s soccer along with volleyball. Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley was informed of the decision last night.

Here is reaction from the Thundering Herd coaches who will affected immediately by the change as reported on the school’s webpage.

Head football coach Charles Huff stated “I’m excited about the opportunity for every seat in the Joan to be full. Not only is this big for our football program, but it’s also big for our community. This community was built on coming together on football game days and cheering on the Herd and last year was rough on all of us. Hopefully this is the first step of many to getting this community back stronger than ever before!”

“I’m very excited to welcome all of our Herd fans back to our matches this season. The amount of support and love we received from all of you was a huge reason we won a national championship. I’m hoping this year we can continue to smash our attendance records and make our matches fantastic events to be a part of. When we do things together as Herd nation, we can accomplish anything!” said head soccer coach Chris Grassie.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome back the greatest supporters in college athletics. We’ve got several home game scheduled for Friday night under the lights and hope to reach that 100 percent capacity. It’s been a long time coming and this is another step back to normalcy” added women’s soccer coach Michael Sawn.

Volleyball coach Ari Aganus said “We are so excited to have our Herd family back at full capacity in the Cam Henderson Center. We’ve missed all the familiar faces, energy and the atmosphere they bring during all of our matches. Our first match back with everyone in the stands will be very special and we cannot wait to see a packed house!”

Fall sports competitions are expected to begin in August.

