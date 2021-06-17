Advertisement

Police investigating intentional hit and run

Hit and run suspect vehicle in Mason, West Virginia
Hit and run suspect vehicle in Mason, West Virginia(Mason Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
UPDATE 6/17/21 @ 12:53 p.m.

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police have released a photo of a vehicle they believe is involved in a hit and run.

It happened Wednesday around 4 a.m., according to Mason Police.

A man was hit by a truck near Mason Park. His name has not been released.

Investigators have released a picture of a late model dark color four dour Chevy Truck with silver trim. The Mason Police Chief says it’s likely black or dark green. They believe it has Ohio tags.

Officials say the truck is no longer in the area and the public isn’t currently at risk.

Police say this was an isolated incident.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Mason Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/17/21

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after a man was hit by a truck near Mason Park, calling it an intentional attack.

It happened Wednesday morning around 4 a.m., according to Mason Police.

The man survived, but the truck took off and hasn’t been seen again.

Mason Police are now asking for help from people who live near the park. They want people to check any surveillance cameras to look for a dark colored truck with a man driving it. They believe it could possibly be an older model Dodge Dakota.

Police want to see any video that was taken nearby from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m.

The name of the man that was hit has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

