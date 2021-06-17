Advertisement

Juneteenth officially becomes a state holiday in W.Va.

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Juneteenth was officially declared a state holiday in West Virginia Thursday.

Gov. Jim Justice held a press conference Thursday afternoon to sign a proclamation shortly after President Joe Biden signed legislation into law to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday.

The U.S. House voted 415-14 on Wednesday to send the bill to Biden.

“Today I am officially declaring Juneteenth a state holiday in West Virginia,” said Gov. Justice. “Tomorrow (June 18) we will give our state employees the day off. So, Friday June 18th will be a state holiday to recognize the day and all state employees will get that day off.”

“With real honor I sign this proclamation.”

Gov. Justice

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

Juneteenth will be celebrated during Festivall Charleston events.

The event will be Live streamed by West Virginia public broadcasting on June 19 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Montell Jordan will perform at the event.

