Kanawha County Courthouse closed for Juneteenth

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Courthouse will be closed Friday in honor of Juneteenth, the County Commission announced.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation declaring Juneteenth as an official state holiday, and state offices will be closed Friday.

Known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, Juneteenth also has been recognized as a federal holiday by the U.S. Congress and President Joe Biden.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, all critical public safety services will be open on the June 18 holiday. Those include Metro 911 and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.