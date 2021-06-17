Lawrence Co. Probate-Juvenile Court awarded technology grants

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Probate-Juvenile Court Judge says they are long overdue for technology upgrades. After being awarded two grants from the Ohio Supreme Court, changes are coming.

The grant funding, totaling nearly $280,000, will help revamp much of the technology used on a daily basis in the Probate-Juvenile Courtroom and offices.

“We’re going to be able to bring Probate-Juvenile Court up to current technology with things that people in the general public expect,” said Judge Patricia Sanders.

She said they use microphones and recording software anytime court is in session.

“Some of our microphones don’t amplify voices but they do record what’s taking place in the courtroom; that will change. Hopefully, our video capabilities for hearings that are not in person will improve as well.”

Those are important tools that will help keep track of everything that happens in court and with case management.

“My clerks are really excited about the case management software; I am excited about the webpage.”

Judge Sanders says Probate-Juvenile Court is the only county court without an online presence. The grant funding will help them launch a website as a resource for the public.

“I’m going to be able to put our updated local rules, local forms, the access to justice for the public. They will be able to go online and get information about our court.”

Judge Sanders won’t be taking any of this funding for granted. It’s hard to imagine if these upgrades would ever happen without it.

“It just comes at a cost that we would not be able to afford without this grant,” she said.

Judge Sanders says they’ve already discussed how to upgrade the audio equipment, but it could be another year before all of the other upgrades are up and running.

