Man indicted in connection with Easter murder

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted in connection with a murder on Easter.

The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley and Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood announced on Thursday that a grand jury has indicted Jaquan Hall, 21, of Charleston, West Virginia on four counts related to the homicide of Kane Roush.

It happened in April along Legion Terrace Road. That’s where deputies found Roush, 25, shot multiple times, laying near an apartment complex close to his home. As a well known athlete from Mason County W.Va., Roush helped bring the first state title back to Wahama High School in 2012.

UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder

Deputies say Hall has been indicted for aggravated murder, murder, complicity and conspiracy.

“Officers from multiple agencies put in hundreds of hours investigating this matter to get us to this point,” Wood said. “It took time to process all the digital and forensic evidence in this case, but I am glad law enforcement efforts have led to this indictment.”

“This indictment is the first step in obtaining justice for Kane and his family,” Stanley said. “My office and law enforcement will continue to work hard on this matter so that we can obtain a conviction which will hopefully finally begin to provide a sense of closure for Kane’s family.”

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio BCI, Middleport Police Department, Pomeroy Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Charleston Police Department, Maryland Transit Authority, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission investigated this matter.

