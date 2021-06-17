Man wanted for taking nearly $4,000 worth of golf equipment

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Police need your help finding a man responsible for taking golf equipment worth nearly $4,000.

According to the Barboursville Police Department, the man stole two sets of Calloway clubs valued at $3,900.

Police released details about the incident on Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 304-736-5203, extension 407. All tips will remain anonymous.

