Potential name change for West Virginia Power, team surveys fans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Power is launching a survey for fans to weigh in and tell officials what they think about a possible name change for the team.

New names for Charleston’s home team have followed every transition of ownership and/or league changes, dating back at least 60 years to the Charleston Senators, through the Charleston Charlies, Charleston Wheelers, Charleston Alley Cats and West Virginia Power.

“I’m not sure that our name appropriately captures the lighthearted, fun and edgy brand of our product, but I’m curious as to what our fans think,” said Chuck Domino, president of the West Virginia Power.

After losing its MLB affiliation last year, West Virginia Power joined the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Back in February, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin made the announcement at Appalachian Power Park, along with the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau and the West Virginia Power.

West Virginia Power joins Atlantic League of Professional Baseball

The Power has been the team’s name since it moved into Appalachian Power Park in 2005, although several confused customers still call the baseball team’s office with questions about electric bills even now, 16 years later. Throughout this season, the team is celebrating 50 years since the Charleston Charlies era began by wearing 1970s style Charlies jerseys in conjunction with Charlies Throwback Tuesdays, sponsored by AARP West Virginia, and Saturday games that also feature Megablast Fireworks shows.

Fans can take the survey via the home team’s home page at wvpower.com through July 15 and also check out the promotions for the 12 home games between now and then starting tomorrow and this weekend with the Gastonia Honey Hunters, followed by the High Point Rockers, Lexington Legends and York Revolution.

