Project SHINE underway in Huntington to help with minor home repairs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first week of Project SHINE has begun in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington.

“People here need a little helping hand. They’re not necessarily skilled in the ways of carpentry and other things. These people are, and they can show them how to maintain their homes as well,” said Ben Newhouse, the community development specialist.

The goal of the project is to assist homeowners with minor exterior repairs and revitalize the city.

”We can alleviate the demolition process. If we can do that, we can concentrate more of our efforts into rehab and revitalization rather than just chasing our tail and doing demolition all the time,” Newhouse said.

This week, eight houses are being targeted. On July 10, however, more than 700 volunteers will arrive in Huntington to work on 70 homes.

Volunteers from Appalachian Service Project are helping now, but more volunteers from World Changers, Mission Serve and Group Mission will arrive in July.

“That’s our goal to do our part, rejuvenate and move on to other goals and other things, new housing and other initiatives, new commercial developments,” Newhouse said.

One of those who applied for the project and was chosen is Joann Booth. She has lived in a mobile home park in the Highlawn area for more than four decades. She needs some help keeping her home in good shape.

“They’re putting new underpinning under the house, they’re putting a new roof on, a number of things. We get along good. If they need anything, I’m right here for them,” she said. “I appreciate every bit of it, too. I really do.”

Volunteers also worked on putting in a new wheelchair ramp on a home in the area.

“It’s really kind of them to take their time and build a ramp for my grandma,” said the homeowner’s grandson Eli Perry.

The homeowner’s daughter, Mary Perry, says the project was desperately needed after the ramp was damaged a few months ago.

“When they were asking for people to apply for help she did and she was chosen so it’s been a blessing,” Perry said.

About 95% of the volunteers have never been to the state.

Newhouse says the work is not going to stop at these repairs. He is working on getting contracted help for plumbing, electrical and HVAC.

The houses being repaired this year are all in the Highlawn area. They hope to do this again next year in other neighborhoods.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.