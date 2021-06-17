Advertisement

September weather in June, while it lasts!

Top 10 Thursday before heated changes return
Sunny
Sunny
By Tony Cavalier
Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -T

After a nearly perfect Top 10 Wednesday, one might wonder how might the weather change on Thursday? Simply put it would be hard to top Wednesday’s sunny, refreshing air in mid-June knowing that those scorching heat and suffocating humidity Dog Days of summer are right around the corner. So for cozy air lovers be advised Thursday will offer one last respite for the week before we get mugged, weather-wide, heading into the weekend.

Thursday will dawn cool and foggy with lows likely their lowest until September. Dense fog will drape the hilltops and valley floors alike through around 8AM. From there the temperature will succumb to the strong June sun and rebound first to 70 by lunch-time before hitting 80 by day’s end. The blue skies overhead will offer still another day of high UV rays which of course translates to a bad sunburn day ahead (unless you lather up with an SPFD 30. No doubt about it, a Top 10 day will unfold.

Friday will see the weather make an about face as a stab of hot and humid and hazy air returns on a southwest breeze. Watch the temperature soar into the upper 80s (90 downtown) by day’s as thunderstorms stay at arm’s length away in northern Ohio. But by Friday night those northern storms will head south and approach our region. Odds favor an after-dark swipe with crashing thunder, vivid lightning and wind whipped squally rains. Timing will be key as to severity.

The Father’s day weekend we will emerge in a hot and humid air mass capable of thunder both days while the reality is many dry hours with sun will allow dad to get a round of golf or 3 sets of tennis in. Weekend temperatures again will rise through the 80s.

