WSAZ to take part in Rokerthon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rokerthon is back this year--kicking off a record-breaking start to summer, and WSAZ is excited to take part in the fun!

On Tuesday, Al Roker announced on NBC’s TODAY Show that as part of the fifth edition of Rokerthon, he will attempt to set yet another Guinness World Records title by hosting an online weather reporting video relay.

The live event, called ‘Rokerthon 2021: Forecasting Your Best Summer Ever,’ will take place Monday, June 21, the first official day of summer.

It will air live on the TODAY Show and simultaneously on TODAY All Day, the morning show’s 24/7 streaming channel.

More than 50 NBC affiliates from across the country will be taking part to help provide the ultimate live national weather report. Each station will highlight must-visit destinations from iconic locations to help make this an unforgettable summer.

WSAZ will be one of those stations taking part! Join WSAZ Anchor Taylor Eaton live Monday morning from the Greenbrier, best known as “America’s Resort.”

On Thursday, Taylor had the chance to talk with the meteorologist about his latest attempt to break a record and how he is looking to make this long-awaited summer one for everyone to remember.

The full interview is attached to this story.

Tune in Monday morning to see West Virginia and all its wild and wonderful beauty highlighted in this live event!

