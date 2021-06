WV softball state tournament is set

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2021 West Virginia state softball tournament schedule is set for next week as the final regionals were won Wednesday night. The tourney begins Tuesday morning at Little Creek Park in South Charleston and it’s a double elimination event. Here are the dates and times for all three classes.

The Class AAA games will be played at Rock Field B.

Tuesday, June 22:

Game 1 – John Marshall (21-5-3) vs. St. Albans (30-1) – 9:45 a.m.

Game 2 – Washington (25-3) vs. Cabell Midland (27-9) – 30 minutes after Game 1

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 4:45 p.m.

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 30 minutes after Game 3

Wednesday, June 23:

Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 – Championship, 2:15 p.m.

In Class AA, all the games will take place at Rock Field A.

Tuesday, June 22:

Game 1 – Oak Glen (28-1) vs. Independence (22-14) – 9:45 a.m.

Game 2 – Herbert Hoover (24-3) vs. Sissonville (19-4) – 30 minutes after Game 1

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 4:45 p.m.

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 30 minutes after Game 3

Wednesday, June 23:

Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 9:45 a.m.

Game 6 – Championship, 2:15 p.m.

Finally, Craft Field will host all the games in Class A.

Tuesday, June 22:

Game 1 – Ritchie County (21-5) vs. Midland Trail (20-4) – 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – Petersburg (21-5) vs. Wahama (24-0) – 30 minutes after Game 1

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 30 minutes after Game 3

Wednesday, June 23:

Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 – Championship, 2 p.m.

