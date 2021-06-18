Advertisement

Beshear signals effort to entice more people back to work

(Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear)
By Associated Press
(AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he plans to offer incentives to entice more people back to work to help resolve labor shortages.

Republican lawmakers and businesses blame the lack of enough workers on enhanced jobless benefits.

The Democratic governor has steadfastly defended the $300 in extra weekly federal unemployment payments.

He said Thursday that the supplemental benefits inject $34 million each week into Kentucky’s economy, benefiting retailers, grocery stores and restaurants.

Beshear says his administration is working on the incentive program.

He says he hopes to have an announcement on the initiative next week.

