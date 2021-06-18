City forum draws public feedback whether to renew Suddenlink services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Internet service has become equally as important as other utilities across the country as most people had to rely on their connection to work and get their kids through school.

“For the better part of 18 months, I had socially distanced in the hills -- 10 miles outside of Clarksburg, West Virginia, and I had better service there through Spectrum than I do six miles from where we’re standing right now,” said Tina Gallaway, who lives on Charleston’s West Side. “As a remote worker, I was unable to get a better-paying position because of the connectivity issues.”

Gallaway’s cable and internet service provider is Suddenlink. On Thursday night, she shared her story during the public forum and urged City Council not to renew their franchise deal with the provider.

“I’m with the majority of just about any place that Suddenlink offers service and would like another option,” Gallaway said.

She was one of several who shared their opinions before Suddenlink representatives and the Select Committee on Cable Franchise, which is made up of Charleston City Council members.

“I’m the person that writes ‘I hate this company’ on every check I give them because, I do,” said Shauna Steadman, who has been a customer of Suddenlink for 11 years. “I’m hoping they will not renew the contract.”

The Charleston Select Committee on Cable Franchise is currently reviewing the city’s cable franchise agreement, which expires at the end of 2021.

During the forum, Suddenlink representatives gave a presentation before taking public comments.

“We’re moving in the right direction and we’re trending in the right direction,” said the Suddenlink representative. “In 18 months (we’ve seen) about 851 complaints (in the city), which is a little over 40 a month, half of those are technical-related.”

Suddenlink said they are planning to spend about $5 million throughout West Virginia to enhance and upgrade their network. They also said they are down poor service complaints and said their response rate to visits at homes is at the highest it has ever been.

“Our technical call rate is lower than ever, (those) are calls that come in for technical service. (They’re) trending lower than they have in two years,” said the representative.

“West Virginia can’t wait. We need broadband service and we need it now,” Gallaway told WSAZ. “If the capital city can’t get it, I fear for the rest of West Virginia.”

City leaders say they’re going to formally submit all the comments from the forum to Suddenlink, who says they will review and come up with a resolution to the problems. Officials anticipate the next meeting to be in late summer, which is when Suddenlink will address the concerns.

Anyone in the city who wishes to submit a comment can do so by emailing any of the members in the Select Committee on Cable Franchise.

