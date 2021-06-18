CPAP user worries after Philips recalls millions of machines

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As you close your eyes and drift off into a deep sleep, it’s the following few hours that have the ability to rejuvenate your body for the next day.

However, for people like Clint Maynard, a restful sleep is hard to come by.

“I just remember a couple, two or three times of real severeness, like when you wake up and you’re breathing deep to try and get your oxygen into your lungs and you just stop breathing. It’s scary,” Maynard said.

Maynard is one of millions who depend on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) to sleep peacefully at night. He has had his for a little more than a year now.

However, a recall by Philips -- who manufactures CPAP and sleep apnea machines just like the one he has -- leaves fear lingering for Maynard, knowing how dangerous his sleeping patterns are without the machine.

“When I did the sleep study, they said I was a pretty severe case... that I was having about 75 or 80 episodes a night where I would stop breathing,” Maynard said.

The company issued the recall after it was discovered the foam used in the machines can deteriorate and project tiny particles into people’s airways.

It causes a broad range of side effects ranging from simple headaches to even cancer risks.

“The only thing you should have in your lungs is pure, clean oxygen,” Maynard said.

It’s an issue Maynard hopes to get resolved with his physician quickly.

“I’ll be OK for two or three days, but I can tell you I was awake at three in the morning,” Maynard said.

When it comes to the next steps, Royal Philips CEO says in part:

“We are working hard towards a resolution which includes the deployment of the updated instructions for use and a comprehensive repair and replacement program for the affected devices.”

As for now, anyone using a CPAP or other sleep apnea machines manufactured by Philips is encouraged to call their physician. Just be sure to have the details of your machine on hand, such as the serial number.

