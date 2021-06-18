Downtown sidewalks in Charleston to become putting greens

CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A one-of-a-kind miniature golf course will soon give people a reason to explore downtown Charleston.

Starting June 18, downtown sidewalks in Charleston will become putting greens.

The Charleston Area Alliance (CAA), along with title sponsors City National Bank and FestivALL Charleston, are presenting the popup putt-putt event.

Each hole is sponsored, and local businesses and organizations customize the holes.

“The result is a one-of-a-kind miniature golf course,” said Susie Salisbury, CAA vice president of community development. “It gives folks another reason to explore downtown. The Open also showcases companies and small businesses.”

Participation in the Downtown Open, a FestivALL event, is free and open to the public. It runs through July 5.

Putters, balls and scorecards are available at:

Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St.

Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille, 218 Capitol St.

Art Emporium, 823 Quarrier St.

Tony the Tailor, 822 Virginia St. East

