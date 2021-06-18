Advertisement

Downtown sidewalks in Charleston to become putting greens

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A one-of-a-kind miniature golf course will soon give people a reason to explore downtown Charleston.

Starting June 18, downtown sidewalks in Charleston will become putting greens.

The Charleston Area Alliance (CAA), along with title sponsors City National Bank and FestivALL Charleston, are presenting the popup putt-putt event.

Each hole is sponsored, and local businesses and organizations customize the holes.

“The result is a one-of-a-kind miniature golf course,” said Susie Salisbury, CAA vice president of community development. “It gives folks another reason to explore downtown. The Open also showcases companies and small businesses.”

Participation in the Downtown Open, a FestivALL event, is free and open to the public. It runs through July 5.

Putters, balls and scorecards are available at:

  • Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St.
  • Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille, 218 Capitol St.
  • Art Emporium, 823 Quarrier St.
  • Tony the Tailor, 822 Virginia St. East

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Police said one person was injured while fishing Thursday morning during a hit-and-run at...
Police investigating intentional hit-and-run
Barboursville Police released surveillance photos of this man wanted for taking nearly $4,000...
Man wanted for taking nearly $4,000 worth of golf equipment
Jaquan Hall
Man indicted in connection with Easter murder
One person was injured after being shot early Friday morning.
One injured in overnight shooting
Father and son wanted following Ohio shooting

Latest News

Men charged in drive-by shooting
Beshear signals effort to entice more people back to work
That's a Wrap! | June 18
That’s a Wrap! | June 18
Disney on Ice in Charleston
Disney on Ice in Charleston
Olive Tree's cucumber tomato salad
Olive Tree’s cucumber tomato salad