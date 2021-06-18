Father and son wanted following Ohio shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Arrest warrants have been issued for a father and son in connection to a shooting Thursday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in Glen Roy. Dispatchers received a report that shots were fired along Center Street just before 2 p.m.

When deputies arrived, the two men were gone.

Deputies say the pair fired multiple shots, with two rounds being fired into a mobile home.

No one was injured during the shooting.

The men have been identified by the sheriff’s office as Larry E. Farmer, 56, of Middletown, Ohio and Larry Jason Farmer, 37, of Sour Run Road, Jackson.

Deputies say the men were last seen leaving the Center Street scene driving a gray Chevy pickup truck.

Arrest warrants have been issued by Municipal Court Judge Mark T. Musick for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

The complaint alleges that Farmer and his Father knowingly caused and attempted to cause harm by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance. Both are charged with firing small caliber handguns at the victim. Other felony related charges are pending the result of the investigation.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous due to the use of firearms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 740-286-6464.

