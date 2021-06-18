Advertisement

Father’s Day set to heat up

Heating up in more ways than one
Lightning lit up the sky across North Alabama on Thursday night. (Source: Adrian Sanders)
By Tony Cavalier
Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The spring season is running on fumes now with just 3 more days until we turn the calendar and weather over to summer. The solstice will announce summer’s arrival just before midnight on Sunday so the Father’s day weekend will “technically” occur in spring. But based on the hot weekend ahead, it is safe to say the feel of summer will arrive as soon as lunchtime on Friday.

Now if you are planning say a cookout, picnic or pool party this weekend, be advised the risk of thunder will be around though the vast majority of the time looks rain free and good for outdoor fun.

One favored time for thunder will commence at sundown Friday into the pre-dawn of Saturday when active storms will roam the area along I-70 through Ohio into Northern West Virginia, Northern Maryland and Southern Pennsylvania. This zone is targeted for a combination of strong winds and lightning strikes, both of which could play havoc with the power grid. Any southward jog in this storm action could place the region along and north of I-64 in jeopardy for a thunder-burst, and any thunder-burst could support a street flood and power hits,

But it’s a weekend of fun and fanfare across the region with events like the Yak Fest and Tour de Coal in St Albans, Ceredo Antique Car Show, Clendenin Homecoming, Festivall in Charleston and the Kickin’ Summer Bash in Pomeroy sure to attract big crowds as we prep summer’s debut. Daytime highs with hot sunshine will flirt with 90 while overnight lows drop just below 70.

