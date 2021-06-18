Grandchild scheme circulates

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An incoming call from an unfamiliar number could lead to you breaking the bank.

Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson says schemes happen all the time throughout the county. However, there is one circulating that makes it more of a challenge to hang up the phone.

“Here, lately, about a handful have been of the grandparent scam,” Jackson said.

During the last couple of weeks, the sheriff’s office has received a handful of reports about a person calling someone, pretending to be their grandchild or another family member, and asking for money to get them out of a dire situation.

“They advise you not to contact the authorities, not to contact a family member … do as you’re instructed and everything will be fine,” Jackson said.

The sheriff knows firsthand how realistic this type of scheme can be. In 2019, his son’s great aunt and grandmother received a call that hit a little too close to home.

“They wanted her to provide a credit card number, and it actually had the voice on the other end that you could barely make out, but it sounded like a young person saying ‘grandma I need help. I need bond money,’” Jackson said.

Jackson said the person behind the scheme even used the grandson’s actual name to make the situation sound more believable.

The two family members were ready to send over the money until they found out he had been home the whole time.

“They would’ve rendered aid, had it not gone down the chain,” Jackson said.

Jackson suggests, before handing over any money, run through a checklist to make sure it’s legitimate: Ask for a number to call them back, and then when you hang up the phone, call your family to see where they are.

Anyone who receives a similar call is asked to report it to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office at 888-432-9257.

