Grunting during exercise: Obnoxious or effective?

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

You may have experienced exercising in a weight room and overhead loud grunts form others lifting heavy weights. Is there a science behind why these noises erupt that actually improve strength and performance?

Coach Chris Lane joined Sarah and Taylor on Studio 3 to break down the physiological and psychological methods behind the weight room grunting that often goes misunderstood.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.