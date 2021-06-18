Advertisement

Grunting during exercise: Obnoxious or effective?

By Josie Fletcher
Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

You may have experienced exercising in a weight room and overhead loud grunts form others lifting heavy weights. Is there a science behind why these noises erupt that actually improve strength and performance?

Coach Chris Lane joined Sarah and Taylor on Studio 3 to break down the physiological and psychological methods behind the weight room grunting that often goes misunderstood.

