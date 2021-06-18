Advertisement

Health economist: Opioids cost community $3.3B in damages

The City of Huntington and Cabell County filed the lawsuit against drug distributors...
The City of Huntington and Cabell County filed the lawsuit against drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp.
By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Harvard health economist has testified that prescription opioids have caused an estimated $3.3 billion in damages in a West Virginia community.

Thomas McGuire is a professor of health economics at Harvard Medical School.

New outlets report he testified Thursday in a civil trial in which Cabell County and the city of Huntington accuse three drug distributors of fueling the opioid epidemic.

The companies have maintained that poor communication and pill quotas set by federal agents are to blame, along with a rise in prescriptions written by doctors.

The landmark trial is being heard in Charleston.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Police said one person was injured while fishing Thursday morning during a hit-and-run at...
Police investigating intentional hit-and-run
Barboursville Police released surveillance photos of this man wanted for taking nearly $4,000...
Man wanted for taking nearly $4,000 worth of golf equipment
Jaquan Hall
Man indicted in connection with Easter murder
One person was injured after being shot early Friday morning.
One injured in overnight shooting
Father and son wanted following Ohio shooting

Latest News

Men charged in drive-by shooting
Beshear signals effort to entice more people back to work
That's a Wrap! | June 18
That’s a Wrap! | June 18
Disney on Ice in Charleston
Disney on Ice in Charleston
Olive Tree's cucumber tomato salad
Olive Tree’s cucumber tomato salad