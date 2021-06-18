Holsinger Strong | Community rallies around injured teen

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Teenager Chris Holsinger of Ironton remains in the ICU at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Holsinger, 17, was beaten by several unidentified suspects in Huntington early Sunday morning. The family says Chris’s chances of recovery are decreasing each day.

Holsinger’s younger brother Jacob says it’s been a rough week for his family. He’s thankful they aren’t going through this alone.

“They’ve started making decals, and bracelets, hoodies and shirts and everything,” Jacob said.

People in the community are selling items to help with Holsinger’s medical bills. All of the items share the same message of Holsinger Strong, including a graphic of a dirt bike -- one of the many things Chris enjoys in life.

“He loved riding more than anything. Riding, hunting and fishing,” Jacob said.

It’s the support of the community that keeps Jacob going through this tough time. He never thought his family would face a challenge like this, not with Chris.

“I’ve always thought it would be me first. Because I’ve always been the reckless one, always in trouble. I never thought it would be him. The hospital and all that, I’ve always pictured it would be me. If any of us were going to go first, it would always be me,” Jacob said.

He says he now knows that life takes unexpected turns. He is hoping it will take another one soon, one that will be in favor of his brother Chris.

“Just keep praying, just hope for the best. Don’t lose faith,” said Jacob.

Huntington Police have not made any arrests in the case, which happened early Sunday, June 13 in the 200 block of 10th Street.

According to a release from HPD, “Investigators know there were several individuals who witnessed the incident and may have videoed the attack. Those individuals or anyone else with information regarding the incident are advised to contact the HPD Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.”

