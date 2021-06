PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Pike County died Friday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 460, Kentucky State Police said.

Larry Adkins, 67, of Shelbiana, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner’s office.

Troopers say Adkins was headed east in a 2007 Dodge van when it rear-ended a 2011 Ford Expedition. The van then struck a utility pole.

The crash was reported just after 5:20 a.m.

