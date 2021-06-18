Men charged in drive-by shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men have been charged in connection with firing multiple shots at a housing community on June 14.

Austin Bruce Jeffreys, 27, of Huntington, and Daniel Dale Coubert, 29, of Ashland were arrested Friday by members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force. Jeffreys has been charged with wanton endangerment and Coubert has been charged with conspiracy.

The men are accused of driving to the Marcum Terrace housing community and firing multiple shots from their vehicle.

According to Huntington Police, more charges are expected to be filed in the coming days.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.