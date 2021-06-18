Advertisement

Men charged in drive-by shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men have been charged in connection with firing multiple shots at a housing community on June 14.

Austin Bruce Jeffreys, 27, of Huntington, and Daniel Dale Coubert, 29, of Ashland were arrested Friday by members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force. Jeffreys has been charged with wanton endangerment and Coubert has been charged with conspiracy.

The men are accused of driving to the Marcum Terrace housing community and firing multiple shots from their vehicle.

According to Huntington Police, more charges are expected to be filed in the coming days.

