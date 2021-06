GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Chamber of Commerce is warning residents about bogus bills in circulation.

Officials say businesses in Grayson and Olive Hill have been hit with counterfeit $100 bills. They are older looking and have the serial number B13317731B.

Counterfeit detection pens won’t turn it black, but it will discolor it.

