Advertisement

Ohio governor urges student-athletes to get vaccinated

By Todd Baucher
Updated: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine went to a suburban Columbus high school Friday, to encourage student athletes to get a COVID-19 vaccine in advance of their upcoming sports and school seasons.

“We know that vaccine is our most effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and our ticket to get back to the way things used to be. For many students, that means getting back to playing sports or being involved in student activities with fewer restrictions. By getting vaccinated students will be protecting themselves and each other,” said Governor DeWine. “The vaccine is our ticket to allow athletes to live up to their dreams and compete.”

Ohio schools were able to hold regular sports seasons during the just-completed 2020-21 school year, even while COVID-19 numbers were rising. But their athletic competitions happened in front of smaller, socially-distant crowds, and some had to be postponed or cancelled due to outbreaks resulting in quarantines.

Joined by high school athletic coaches and administrators, and with a high school team practicing on the field behind him, DeWine noted the request isn’t just for student athletes, it’s for all students – those that are involved in arts, theater, debate.

State health officer, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, explained that time is right to get vaccinated and be fully protected by the time practices are in full swing.

“We’re encouraging everyone that’s eligible to be vaccinated get vaccinated, said Dr. Vanderhoff. “It’s not just the way we are going to ensure we have the sports seasons, the band seasons, or ensure we have a school play, it’s also because you will be protecting some of the younger students who right now can’t be vaccinated as well as vulnerable people in your community.”

Central Ohio student athletes and coaches joined in the event encouraging other to get vaccinated. A recording of the event, including statements by some of the student athletes and coaches is available on Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GovMikeDeWine/.

To find a vaccination clinic near your or to schedule and appointment visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father and son wanted following Ohio shooting
Dispatchers said one person was injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston.
Police: Man shot in downtown Charleston in stable condition
One person was injured after being shot early Friday morning.
One injured in overnight shooting
67 beagles were rescued Friday from a property in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Dozens of emaciated beagles rescued from Lawrence Co. Ohio property
Several businesses in Grayson and Olive Hill have been hit with fake $100 bills.
Officials warn of counterfeit money

Latest News

An artist's renderings of the Lighthouse Point expansion. (Source: Cedar Point)
Worker shortage forcing Cedar Point to close for eight days in June
For the first time in nearly 20 years, a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus, the...
Researchers identify new strain of HIV
U.S. health officials want women getting breast implants to receive stronger warnings and more...
FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks
You may already know that getting a good night's sleep is essential for your metabolism to...
Research finds lack of sleep leads to junk food cravings
Right now, scientists still don't know what causes Alzheimer's disease and there is no known...
Saturday is World Alzheimer’s Day