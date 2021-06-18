Ohio Senate OKs ‘Collin’s Law’ to increase hazing penalties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A proposal to increase criminal penalties for hazing has unanimously passed the Ohio Senate.

It’s called “Collin’s Law” after Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old Ohio University student who died in 2018.

The anti-hazing proposal gained momentum after the March death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz in another alleged fraternity hazing.

Both cases prompted criminal charges.

Under the legislation, hazing violations under existing prohibitions would become second-degree misdemeanors.

And it would be a third-degree felony to recklessly participate in hazing that involves forced consumption of drugs or alcohol and causes someone serious physical harm.

The bill now goes to the House for consideration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.