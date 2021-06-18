Advertisement

Ohio Senate OKs ‘Collin’s Law’ to increase hazing penalties

Freshman Collin Wiant, a Sigma Pi pledge, died last November.
Freshman Collin Wiant, a Sigma Pi pledge, died last November.
By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A proposal to increase criminal penalties for hazing has unanimously passed the Ohio Senate.

It’s called “Collin’s Law” after Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old Ohio University student who died in 2018.

The anti-hazing proposal gained momentum after the March death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz in another alleged fraternity hazing.

Both cases prompted criminal charges.

Under the legislation, hazing violations under existing prohibitions would become second-degree misdemeanors.

And it would be a third-degree felony to recklessly participate in hazing that involves forced consumption of drugs or alcohol and causes someone serious physical harm.

The bill now goes to the House for consideration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Police said one person was injured while fishing Thursday morning during a hit-and-run at...
Police investigating intentional hit-and-run
Barboursville Police released surveillance photos of this man wanted for taking nearly $4,000...
Man wanted for taking nearly $4,000 worth of golf equipment
Jaquan Hall
Man indicted in connection with Easter murder
One person was injured after being shot early Friday morning.
One injured in overnight shooting
Father and son wanted following Ohio shooting

Latest News

Men charged in drive-by shooting
Beshear signals effort to entice more people back to work
That's a Wrap! | June 18
That’s a Wrap! | June 18
Disney on Ice in Charleston
Disney on Ice in Charleston
Olive Tree's cucumber tomato salad
Olive Tree’s cucumber tomato salad