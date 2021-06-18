One injured in overnight shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department released new information about a shooting that happened 2 a.m. Friday.
Lt. Tony Hazelett told WSAZ that an adult male was shot multiple times.
Police say the gunman is a heavy set man, who was wearing a camo shirt, and driving a red SUV.
The victim is in stable condition.
His name hasn’t been released.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured early Friday morning in a shooting.
It happened on the street in the 400 block of Elizabeth St.
No arrests have been made.
