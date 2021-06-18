Advertisement

One injured in overnight shooting

One person was injured after being shot early Friday morning.
One person was injured after being shot early Friday morning.(Chaelesse Delpleche)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department released new information about a shooting that happened 2 a.m. Friday.

Lt. Tony Hazelett told WSAZ that an adult male was shot multiple times.

Police say the gunman is a heavy set man, who was wearing a camo shirt, and driving a red SUV.

The victim is in stable condition.

His name hasn’t been released.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured early Friday morning in a shooting.

It happened on the street in the 400 block of Elizabeth St.

No arrests have been made.

