One injured in overnight shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department released new information about a shooting that happened 2 a.m. Friday.

Lt. Tony Hazelett told WSAZ that an adult male was shot multiple times.

Police say the gunman is a heavy set man, who was wearing a camo shirt, and driving a red SUV.

The victim is in stable condition.

His name hasn’t been released.

