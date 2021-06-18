Overpayment Waiver available for unemployment insurance claimants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Overpayment waivers are now available for unemployment insurance claimants who were overpaid benefits in 2020.

Those affected can apply for a waiver that may clear them from having to repay those funds.

The Kentucky Office of Unemployment mailed the notice of determination letters to nearly 14,000 UI claimants who were identified as having been overpaid between Jan. 27 and Dec. 31, 2020 on Friday. The letters explain how much you were overpaid and include instructions on how to apply for the waiver, either online or by completing an enclosed form.

Governor Andy Beshear said that early in the pandemic the federal government asked state unemployment offices to get benefit payments in the hands of millions of people as quickly as possible. Weeks later, as guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor changed, some people who received benefits were deemed ineligible and asked to repay those funds.

“I have fought for this waiver because it is the right thing to do,” the Governor said. “Without it, a lot of Kentuckians would have received collection notices during a pandemic, and in many cases the money they received has already been spent, creating an additional hardship for folks in the toughest of times.”

Claimants have 30 days from the date postmarked on the letter to apply for the letter. They must attest that the overpayment was the result of no fault of their own and that recovery of the funds would be contrary to equity and good conscience.

The agency recommends that claimants apply online to speed up the process.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.