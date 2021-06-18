St. Albans softball star named Player of the Year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - St. Albans Tayven Stephenson was honored Friday by being named the Gatorade West Virginia Softball Player of the Year and is the third Red Dragon to be chosen for the award. The 5-foot-5 sophomore right handed pitcher and infielder has helped the St. Albans advance to the state tournament which starts Tuesday in South Charleston.

During the regular season, she had an 18-0 record with an ERA of 0.39 and has struck out 213 batters. She has verbally committed to play softball at the University of Kentucky in the fall of 2023.

