UK’s Kinnard named preseason 1st Team All-American

Kinnard previously earned preseason honors from Athlon Sports as part of its All-Southeastern Conference Team.
Darian Kinnard preseason Walter Camp Foundation 1st Team All-American
Darian Kinnard preseason Walter Camp Foundation 1st Team All-American(UK Athletics)
By Brian Milam
Updated: Jun. 17, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Senior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard has been named to the 2021 Walter Camp Foundation Preseason All-America team, it was announced by the Walter Camp Foundation on Thursday. Kinnard was one of five offensive linemen selected for the first team.

The 6-foot-5, 338-pounder from Knoxville, Tennessee, was graded by Pro Football Focus as college football’s top run-blocking tackle for 2021. The senior has played in 33 career games with 26 consecutive starts and in 2020, he graded at 88 percent in 10 regular season games with 40 knockdown blocks and 138 blocks at the point of attack. He also was a candidate for the Outland Trophy, given to college football’s best interior lineman.

Walter Camp, considered the “Father of American Football,” first named an All-American team in 1889. The 2021 season will be the 132nd edition of the team. The Walter Camp Foundation is an all-volunteer organization and caretaker of the nation’s oldest college football All-America team.

In late November, the 2021 All-America teams will be selected by the head coaches and sports information directors of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools and will be certified by Marcum’s New Haven-based accounting firm.

Seven home games at Kroger Field highlight Kentucky’s 2021 football schedule. The Wildcats kick off the season on September 4 against the ULM Warhawks, the first of three consecutive home games. Missouri arrives in Lexington on September 11 for the first conference game of the year before Chattanooga wraps up the homestand on September 18.

