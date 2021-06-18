Advertisement

Woman breaks into four homes, damages police cruiser

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested by deputies Friday for breaking into four homes in Logan County.

While on the way to Isom Branch Road, deputies were informed by Logan County 911 that Joanie Sturgell had broken into three homes yelling that people were trying to kill her.

When deputies arrived, they heard a woman screaming. They say they found Sturgell at a fourth home where they were told she busted through the front door.

Sturgell was arrested.

Deputies say while on the way to the Southwestern Regional Jail, Sturgell kicked the windows of the cruiser and broke the third brake light.

