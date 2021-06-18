WSAZ Now Desk | WSAZ participating in Rokerthon Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rokerthon is back this year--kicking off a record-breaking start to summer, and WSAZ is excited to take part in the fun!

On Tuesday, Al Roker announced on NBC’s TODAY Show that as part of the fifth edition of Rokerthon, he will attempt to set yet another Guinness World Records title by hosting an online weather reporting video relay.

The live event, called ‘Rokerthon 2021: Forecasting Your Best Summer Ever,’ will take place Monday, June 21, the first official day of summer.

It will air live on the TODAY Show and simultaneously on TODAY All Day, the morning show’s 24/7 streaming channel.

WSAZ Anchor Taylor Eaton will be live at the Greenbrier for Rokerthon and had a chance to talk with Al Roker about the record-breaking attempt.

