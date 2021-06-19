Apartment building without power following fire

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An overnight electrical fire has displaced a number of seniors from their apartment building Saturday morning.

No one was injured and there was not any major damage when the flames broke out at the Knollview Village Apartments around 11:30 Friday night, firefighters said.

However, power to the entire building had to be turned off to prevent another electrical fire from starting.

Firefighters said repairs need to be made before it is safe to turn the electricity back on, and it could take up to a week to fix the issue.

This has created a major problem since many of the building’s residents are on oxygen.

First responders and the Red Cross are assisting people who need to move out of the building until the power is restored.

St. Albans, West Side, Jefferson and Hurricane Fire Departments responded to the scene to put out the fire.

