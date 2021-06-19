Ceredo hosts antique car show

CEREDO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For 20 years, car enthusiasts have been visiting Ceredo to participate in the annual Antique Auto Show.

“They get to see the cars of yesteryear,” said Carroll Browning, President of Huntington Region of Antique Automobile Club of America. ”You can see we have quite a few good-looking cars right now. The community really enjoys this, they support it really well. They look forward to the show.”

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. until noon, spectators and car lovers were able to browse, take photos with the antiques and compete for door prizes.

The Antique Automobile Club of America, or AACA defines antique cars as all road vehicles that are at least 25 years old and are generally not modified from their original configuration.

“It’s just a hobby that we really enjoy,” said Browning. “It is a link to the past, we don’t need to live in the past but I think it’s good to have a link. It’s good to reminisce and see the old cars.

Fire extinguishers were required for safety reasons. To learn more about the organization, click here.

