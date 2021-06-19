Advertisement

Charleston community celebrates and reacts to Juneteenth as national holiday

Juneteenth was declared the nation's 11th annual federal holiday by President Joe Biden on...
Juneteenth was declared the nation's 11th annual federal holiday by President Joe Biden on Thursday.(WSAZ)
By Tori Yorgey
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While it’s a new national holiday for the U.S., for many people Juneteenth is a regular, annual celebration.

“We weren’t expecting it to be announced as a national holiday, but it really just makes it even better,” said Takeiya Smith, who has coordinated Juneteenth celebrations in Charleston for the past two years. “It just emphasizes how important of an opportunity it is for us to come together for a positive cause.”

Juneteenth marks the day the last group of slaves in Texas were told they were free. It’s also now the nation’s 11th annual federal holiday.

“It brings awareness, especially just bringing all different types of life together,” said Faith Cobb, who was born and raised in Charleston. “Seeing that in Charleston and in West Virginia is something so new, and I really love to see the progress it’s going to make for the state.”

Shortly after the holiday was declared nationally by President Joe Biden, Gov. Jim Justice also made it an official day on the calendar in West Virginia.

“With real honor I sign this proclamation,” the governor said.

“As a Black American, this is officially our Fourth of July, this is our Independence Day,” said Hollis Lewis, who is from Charleston. “But there’s a larger context. This is officially America’s independence day, I feel outside of July 4th, because this is when all our citizens and all our people were recognized as being people.”

Community members and leaders will hold a Juneteenth Summer Fest celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19 on Delaware Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Police said one person was injured while fishing Thursday morning during a hit-and-run at...
Police investigating intentional hit-and-run
Father and son wanted following Ohio shooting
Barboursville Police released surveillance photos of this man wanted for taking nearly $4,000...
Man wanted for taking nearly $4,000 worth of golf equipment
One person was injured after being shot early Friday morning.
One injured in overnight shooting
Jaquan Hall
Man indicted in connection with Easter murder

Latest News

DOJ: West Virginia transgender restrictions unconstitutional
DOJ: West Virginia transgender restrictions unconstitutional
Woman breaks into four homes, damages police cruiser
Woman breaks into four homes, damages police cruiser
West Virginia lawmakers will reconvene in Charleston for a special session on Thursday, June 24.
W.Va. Gov. Justice calls for special session
Several businesses in Grayson and Olive Hill have been hit with fake $100 bills.
Counterfeit money alert in Carter County