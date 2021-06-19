Charleston community celebrates and reacts to Juneteenth as national holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While it’s a new national holiday for the U.S., for many people Juneteenth is a regular, annual celebration.

“We weren’t expecting it to be announced as a national holiday, but it really just makes it even better,” said Takeiya Smith, who has coordinated Juneteenth celebrations in Charleston for the past two years. “It just emphasizes how important of an opportunity it is for us to come together for a positive cause.”

Juneteenth marks the day the last group of slaves in Texas were told they were free. It’s also now the nation’s 11th annual federal holiday.

“It brings awareness, especially just bringing all different types of life together,” said Faith Cobb, who was born and raised in Charleston. “Seeing that in Charleston and in West Virginia is something so new, and I really love to see the progress it’s going to make for the state.”

Shortly after the holiday was declared nationally by President Joe Biden, Gov. Jim Justice also made it an official day on the calendar in West Virginia.

“With real honor I sign this proclamation,” the governor said.

“As a Black American, this is officially our Fourth of July, this is our Independence Day,” said Hollis Lewis, who is from Charleston. “But there’s a larger context. This is officially America’s independence day, I feel outside of July 4th, because this is when all our citizens and all our people were recognized as being people.”

Community members and leaders will hold a Juneteenth Summer Fest celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19 on Delaware Avenue.

