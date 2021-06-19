First Warning Forecast | Summery weather dominates this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heat, humidity, and a passing thunderstorm...all three things characterize a summer day, and all will be seen this Father’s Day weekend. How appropriate it is considering the summer solstice occurs Sunday at 11:31 PM. Despite the continued chance for showers and storms, the weekend will be far from a washout as several dry hours are expected. More storms move across the region for the start of the work week with a big swing in temperatures, transitioning from a summery feel on Monday to fall feel on Tuesday and Wednesday. Seasonable temperatures then return to round out the work week.

After a complex of storms moved through overnight, Saturday morning is starting much quieter with just patchy light rain showers. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s.

Another complex of storms lurks to the northwest in Indiana and Ohio. While this does look to weaken upon approach to our region, a few showers with a couple embedded thunderstorms are still possible through the early afternoon hours. Then, mainly dry conditions are expected from mid to late afternoon as temperatures reach the mid 80s. A breeze may offset the hot feel from the combined heat and humidity, but it is still important to stay hydrated.

Saturday evening sees scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in a humid environment. Temperatures fall to the mid 70s by midnight.

Overnight, expect a partly cloudy sky with continued scattered showers and storms. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Father’s Day on Sunday is actually looking mainly dry outside of a stray shower or two due to the continued high humidity. Afternoon high temperatures top out around 90 degrees, so the heat will certainly be felt.

Expect a dry start to the day on Monday, followed by widespread showers and thunderstorms developing late in the afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front. High temperatures are still anticipated to reach the 90-degree mark before the rain arrives.

Showers and storms linger into Tuesday morning before clearing during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures stay in the mid 70s on Tuesday, quite a contrast from the day before.

Wednesday morning sees a chilly start reminiscent of what this past week brought as low temperatures fall to near 50 degrees. The afternoon looks quite pleasant with highs staying in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Sunshine dominates on Thursday as afternoon temperatures return to the mid 80s.

By Friday, a couple showers move across the region again. High temperatures rise to the low 80s.

